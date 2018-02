BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is going to have a budget shortfall.

It’s projected budget gap is expected to grow $111 million in the 2019 fiscal year.

The general manager said it is unclear if fare increases will be part of the plan to fix that gap.

It is more than three times larger than it was forecast a year ago.

