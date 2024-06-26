BOSTON (WHDH) - Two months after a playful protest with a simple message, the MBTA has heeded riders’ suggestions and added googly eyes to a select few Green Line and Commuter Rail trains.

“After receiving public suggestions, our team found a safe way to install these ‘googly’ eyes on a limited number of vehicles,” said MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo in a statement.

Pesaturo shared photos of the eyes on trains and said the addition is “part of our ongoing efforts to bring moments of joy to our riders’ daily commutes.” The eyes have been installed on five trains, Pesaturo said.

Back in April, organizers gathered people at the Park Street MBTA statement for a lunchtime “March for Googly Eyes on the T.”

“​Our vision for the T, is to give the T vision,” organizers said in an event announcement. “​We call on the MBTA to attach Googly Eyes to the front of T trains.”

“The MBTA has a responsibility to improve the lives of Bostonians,” organizers added. “If the trains can’t be reliable, at least they can be fun and bring a smile to the faces of over a million people per day.”

March for Googly Eyes organizers pointed to “precedent,” highlighting a tradition of decorating Vancouver public buses like Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

“​Bring some joy into our lives, give the T lines googly eyes!” ​

Pesaturo in his statement said the T is “constantly seeking creative ways to improve riders’ experiences, from in-station musical performances and children’s voice-over announcements to our ‘Share the Love’ campaigns.”

“We hope these initiatives, combined with our transit ambassadors’ dedication and our staff’s hard work on infrastructure upgrades, will continue to be a source of community connection and brighten someone’s day,” Pesaturo said.

