MBTA raises parking fees at some lots and garages

BOSTON (AP) — The MBTA is hiking parking fees to as high as $10 per day at some of its busiest lots and garages while reducing fees at less busy lots, a move that will raise millions of dollars.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s governing board voted Monday to boost weekday parking rates at 32 lots and garages starting Aug. 1. Rates will go down at 21 stations and remain unchanged at 46.

Weekend rates were cut at most stations.

Under the new fee structure, weekday parking at Alewife, Braintree, and Quincy Adams will jump to $10 from $7.

The goal is to raise $8.5 million per fiscal year.

T director of revenue Evan Rowe says popular lots are full by 7:30 a.m. on weekdays, while at other lots, thousands of spaces sit empty.

