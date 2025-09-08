BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is rolling out a new team starting Monday to make sure everyone is paying their way when riding the train.

Starting soon, fare engagement representatives in blue shirts and khakis will be at MBTA stations, and eventually on buses and trolleys; the officials will use hand-held scanners to verify payment.

Riders without proof could get a warning or a fine of up to $100.

The T said this is about making sure everyone pays their share, and they’re trying to recover millions of dollars lost to fare evasion every year.

The new representatives will also assist with fare machines and answer questions, pointing riders in the right direction for their trip.

