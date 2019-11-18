MBTA ‘ready for winter,’ officials say, announce reduced Green Line schedule during storms

MBTA officials said the T is “ready for winter” with new and replaced snowfighting vehicles and a new snow and ice plan, as well as new reduced winter storm schedules for the Green Line.

In a press release, MBTA officials said the the Green Line will have reduced winter storm schedules and a new internal communication plan for drivers during reduced schedules, as well as a revised Snow and Ice Plan.

The service’s Railroad Operations Emergency Operations Center will monitor potential impacts and that mobile generators will be pre-deployed to locations known to be prone to commercial power outages during extreme weather, the press release said. The T also added two multipurpose Unimog vehicles with snowfighting attachments and replaced two snowfighting vehicles.

The T’s Maintenance Control Center will be more involved with storm management as well, officials said.

“Last winter season, a few lessons learned were noted with management areas of improvement including a focus on improving the response of Level 1 and Level 2 storm events,” the press release stated.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)