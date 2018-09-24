MBTA recognizes Rail Safety Week, raises awareness about being careful on tracks

BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s Rail Safety Week, which is focused on raising awareness about being careful around all train tracks.

The MBTA, Keolis, and several police departments are joining together in the effort.

It’s all part of a national effort to reduce deaths because of trains.

“It’s important for everybody to understand when you see tracks, think train,” MBTA General Manager Luis Ramirez said. “The dangers are the same, they’re also equally devastating and they affect families, they affect our employees, and oftentimes they’re completely preventable. And that’s the real tragedy about this.”

Officials say every three hours, a person or vehicle is struck by a train in the U.S.

