MBTA: Red Line commuters no longer have to transfer at JFK/UMass for Braintree service

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials announced Sunday that Red Line commuters no longer have to transfer at the JFK/UMass Station for the Braintree and Quincy branch.

After a train derailment last week just outside of the JFK/UMass Station, repairs to signals and track infrastructure has resumed service on all tracks through the station after a series of successful tests, but trains continue to operate at restricted speeds, MBTA officials say.

“We are pleased to be able to resume direct service to the Braintree branch, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “Recovery operations are continuing with a goal of full service, but riders should allow additional time for their commutes because track switches must be operated manually until repairs are completed. For Monday’s commute, we will continue to offer additional commuter rail trips and will continue to keep riders routinely updated on the schedule.”

The MBTA asks Red Line commuters to plan an additional 20 minutes of travel time Monday morning. Due to the ongoing signal work, countdown clocks on Red Line platforms will remain deactivated to avoid displaying inaccurate train arrival predictions, MBTA officials say.

CharlieCard or CharlieTickets will continue to be honored for Commuter Rail service on Monday. In addition to regularly scheduled trains on Kingston, Middleboro, and Greenbush Lines, extra trains will make additional stops at Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass, and South Station.

