BOSTON (WHDH) - As September creeps closer, the MBTA is reminding riders about an upcoming shutdown of the Red Line’s Braintree branch.

From Sept. 6 to 29, crews are scheduled to repair 18 miles of track between the JFK/UMass and Braintree stops, the MBTA said in a statement. More than 20 speed restrictions will be removed during this time, the statement said.

Shuttle buses are slated to replace trains, stopping at Braintree Quincy Adams, Quincy Center, Wollaston, North Quincy, and Ashmont, the MBTA said.

No direct shuttle bus service is scheduled for the JFK/UMass stop.

In addition, MBTA Commuter Rail Kingston Line, Middleborough/Lakeville Line, and Greenbush Line trains will be replaced with shuttle buses between South Station and Braintree during the weekends of Sept. 7 to 8 and Sept. 14 to 15, the MBTA said. These lines run adjacent to the Red Line.

However, riders can use those commuter rail lines fare-free between those two weekends.

The current Red Line shutdown between Kendall/MIT and JFK/UMass is still set to end Aug. 25.

For more information on the shutdowns and alternative routes, visit the MBTA website.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)