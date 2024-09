BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA’s new reduced fare program opens to the public Wednesday.

Riders between the ages of 18 and 64 who are enrolled in an approved state welfare program are eligible to apply to the program.

If approved, they will get half off all MBTA rides.

The T estimates more than 60,000 people will enroll and take about 8 million more trips each year.

