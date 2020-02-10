BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reduced the number of parking spots inside the Braintree Garage on Monday.

About 400 spots are blocked off as crews work on renovating the garage.

During this time, riders can consider parking at Quincy Adams Garage or at one of Braintree’s Ivory Street lots.

MBTA riders are encouraged to check with MBTA Parking on Twitter before heading to a garage.

The MBTA says all parking spots are expected to reopen by July 2021.

🅿️ Reminder: Starting today, Feb 10, Braintree Garage parking is reduced by ~400 spots for renovations. Riders can park at Quincy Adams & check @MBTA_Parking for availability. Spaces will be returned 16 months sooner than scheduled.https://t.co/VFYfg1JQD3#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/zTRadJgXMz — MBTA (@MBTA) February 10, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)