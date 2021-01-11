MBTA reducing and suspending ferry service starting Jan. 23

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will start suspending and reducing ferry service on several lines on Jan. 23, officials said Monday.

The MBTA said it will temporarily suspend all Charlestown and direct Hingham ferry service, and start reduced weekday Hingham/Hull ferry service.

The MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board approved cutting and reducing service in December.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)