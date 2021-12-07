BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is reducing service on 31 bus lines and paring back some Mattapan Trolley service because it has fewer drivers than usual, officials said Tuesday.

The T is trying to hire hundreds of workers but is currently losing more employees then it’s hiring, officials said.

“With employee attrition outpacing new hires, the T will implement schedule adjustments that reflect the level of services currently being delivered,” a spokesperson said in a press release.

And while the T will add a few trips on the Silver Line and 19 and 38 bus routes, it will cut trips on 31 routes across the Metro Boston area, including the 7 and 11 buses in South Boston and the 77 in Cambridge and Arlington.

The T will also increase weekend late-night service on the Mattapan Trolley, but decrease service there during weekdays.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox