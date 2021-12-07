BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is reducing service on 31 bus lines and paring back some Mattapan Trolley service because it has fewer drivers than usual, officials said Tuesday.

The T is trying to hire hundreds of workers but is currently losing more employees then it’s hiring, officials said.

“With employee attrition outpacing new hires, the T will implement schedule adjustments that reflect the level of services currently being delivered,” a spokesperson said in a press release.

And while the T will add a few trips on the Silver Line and 19 and 38 bus routes, it will cut trips on 31 routes across the Metro Boston area, including the 7 and 11 buses in South Boston and the 77 in Cambridge and Arlington.

The T will also increase weekend late-night service on the Mattapan Trolley, but decrease service there during weekdays.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)