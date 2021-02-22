MBTA reducing subway train trip frequency next month

The next round of MBTA service cuts will take effect March 14, eliminating nine bus routes and slashing the frequency of trains on all core subway lines, while the agency will reshape its commuter rail schedule on April 5, officials announced Monday.

The T will cut train trip frequency about 20 percent on the Red, Orange and Green lines and about 5 percent on the Blue Line with the March schedule update, implemented as the latest step in a package of service cuts approved to grapple with a pandemic-fueled budget crunch.

Nine bus routes will be eliminated: routes 18, 52, 55, 68, 79, 212, 221, 465 and 710. Several others will be consolidated or have service trimmed, while some will run with more frequency than they did before COVID-19.

In the April 5 set of changes, the T and commuter rail operator Keolis will “smooth out” the service, sanding down the amount of trips made during traditional rush-hour peaks and boosting the frequency of trains at other parts of the day.

Most lines will run a train inbound or outbound roughly once per hour over the course of the day under the new schedule, according to MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville. The T will also keep most final trains departing Boston around 11 p.m. rather than trimming weeknight commuter rail service back to ending at 9 p.m.

Officials believe moving from a peak-heavy system to one with more even amounts of service over the course of a day will both cut costs — Gonneville said early estimates project it could save $30 million per year, though cautioned that figure could change — and better fit rider demand as travel patterns evolve in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It really is a new pattern, a new model for what we think is going to be a good way to one, attract back customers as they begin coming back to the workplace,” Gonneville said. “The other thing is that it also could potentially attract new riders, which is what we’re hoping, that will come to the commuter rail system now having regularly intervaled trains throughout the service day.”

