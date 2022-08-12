BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has released a “Rider’s Guide to Planning Ahead” a week before the planned 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line and 28-day shutdown of parts of the Green Line.

The MBTA is set to undertake a complete Orange Line shutdown between August 19 and September 18, the first time the organization has shut down an entire line. Between Monday, August 22 and September 18, the Green Line will shut down between Government Center and Union Square, a station opened earlier this year.

As 7NEWS previously reported, MBTA officials said a portion of the Green Line needs to close between August 22 and September 18 to allow for the demolition of the privately owned Government Center Garage, as well as for work on the new Medford Branch of the GLX. The extension was set to open this summer, but has been pushed back to late November.

