BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has released images of structural issues that led to the closure of an entrance to the the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester.

Images showing rusted bolts, cracked concrete, and exposed rebar at the station were taken during a recent inspection, which led to the closure of a walkway at the Columbia Road entrance. Officials say repairs are underway to address the structural issues.

The station is the one where a Boston University professor fell to his death from a rusted out staircase last year. His family is suing the MBTA and the state, saying the stairs weren’t properly blocked off.

The T said in a statement it remains “committed to safely operating and investing in our facilities, infrastructure, and vehicles while delivering reliable service to our riders that depend on the MBTA for their transportation needs.”

