MBTA releases new guidelines as more passengers expected back on the tracks

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is not returning to full service under Phase 1 of Massachusetts’ four-phased plan to a “New Normal,” for at least three weeks and with more people expected to be back on the tracks, officials have released a new set of guidelines for passengers.

When the stay-at-home advisory began, the MBTA ramped up cleaning and disinfecting procedures on trains and buses throughout the city.

In the coming weeks, more people will be riding the T again and, according to officials, that cleaning schedule will be maintained.

But, they are asking commuters to take it upon themselves to stay safe.

Riders are already required to wear masks but now they are asked to make an effort to be physically distant from others during their ride.

For those feeling sick, the message is: “Stay home.”

Some changes can be expected in Phase 2

There will be more service for major bus routes, the Blue Line will be operating at a normal schedule and other trains will begin to increase their amount of rides.

The ferries will also begin a reduced service schedule.

Once the state enters into Phase 3, all bus train and ferry commutes will go back to normal — as long at T employees are available to work.

But, officials are warning the public that social distancing efforts could limit the capacity on trains once that service is restored.

