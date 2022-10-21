BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA said it has a new strategy to keep the system safe and prevent employees from being overworked.

Agency officials said they have worked to do the following:

Reduce shift hours

Make sure all employees have at least 10 hours between shifts

Limit the amount of overtime to 24 hours a week

Employees can only work six out of seven days

The MBTA Board of Directors also said it’s working to hire more employees.

The new safety strategy comes one week after Massachusetts senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey ripped into officials who oversee the T at a federal hearing Friday morning to crack down on the MBTA’s recent safety failures.

The committee leading the hearing looked at issues on the T, including runaway trains and a man who was dragged to his death. Those in attendance included MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, Department of Public Utilities Chair Matthew Nelson and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

“Your safety decisions are just made up!” Warren said, blasting Poftak. She called it “outrageous” that the Federal Transit Administration found 53 urgent safety concerns in a federal report issued earlier this year.

The report found the rates of derailments and collisions on the MBTA rail system far exceed the industry average. The committee focused on several incidents from the last two years, including the death of a Red Line passenger who was caught in the door and dragged off the platform in April in addition to the cases of runaway trains on the Red Line.

The federal hearing came months after some Orange Line riders jumped from the windows after a train caught fire over a river, causing the MBTA to shut down the entire line for a month for repairs.

Poftak also said there are no plans to shut down another line completely, though there may possibly be some night or weekend work.

