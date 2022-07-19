BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA released a photo of a damaged support column from the Government Center Garage that caused shutdowns of the T and nearby roads last month.

A team of engineers surveying the MBTA tunnels beneath the Government Center Garage discovered the column that was compromised from years of water damage June 23.

According to the developers of the garage, the column damage is unrelated to the building’s demolition.

The damage prompted the MBTA to suspend parts of the Green and Orange lines services as the tunnels run beneath the garage.

The Government Center Garage was previously under structural investigation after a partial collapse left one dead in March.

The garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed on March 26, claiming the life of 51-year-old Peter Monsini.

Monsini’s excavator and about 100 tons of debris fell nine stories from the garage and landed near the Haymarket MBTA stop, above the subway tunnels.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)