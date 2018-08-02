MBTA releases plans to improve public transportation with potential superstation

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials are planning on making improvements to public transportation over the next two decades, which could bring a potential superstation to the city.

The MBTA unveiled a 35-page drafted investment plan, entitled Focus40, that they hope will provide a “reliable, robust, and resilient transit system.”

The plan discusses using underground pedestrian walkways to connect Park Street Station to Downtown Crossing to State Street. Officials say the walkways would make trips faster and easier.

Also considered is a Sullivan Square superstation, bringing together the Orange Line, Commuter Rail and Silver Line.

The plan includes extensions of several lines, such as extending the Blue Line to help support economic development and job creation in Lynn.

Orange Line extensions to Everett and Roslindale would reportedly help with high demand bus corridors.

The plan says extending the Green Line to Hyde Square would help connect the community with employment, health and education destinations.

Read the full Focus40 plan here.

