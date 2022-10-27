BOSTON (WHDH) - In the process of redesigning their bus network, the MBTA has released new details on the undertaking, with changes based, in-part, on more than 20,000 comments received from locals.

“We’re redesigning our bus network to create more all-day service, more service in busy neighborhoods, and new connections to more places,” the MBTA said on its project page.

The transportation authority said they have made changes to more than half the bus routes mentioned in their proposed network from back in May, with 85 of the 133 bus routes affected so far.

On their website, the MBTA listed several changes they have made since the May proposal, shifting more focus to improving access to hospitals and senior centers.

Other focuses included reducing walk distances for older adults, preserving one-seat rides and balancing resources and stays “within the limit of buses available during peak times.”

“The revised bus map still increases service by 25% across the network and doubles the number of high-frequency corridors,” the MBTA said on their website.

A map of the revised bus network can be found here.

A route-by-route breakdown of the changes can also be found on the MBTA website.

The same page also mentions how user comments are still being accepted, with an online form available.

The MBTA said an “equity analysis of the revised bus network” is currently being performed, with a completion date slated for December.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)