MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA has released a first look at the new tracks of the Green Line Extension Medford Branch set to open on Monday, Dec. 12.

The video shows five new stops, including East Somerville, Gilman Square, Magoun Square, Ball Square, and Medford/Tufts College Ave Station.

The Medford Branch was originally scheduled to open in late 2021 and was pushed to summer 2022. In August, the T said the new opening date would be in November, but then it was pushed one last time to mid-December.

The T expects the line to increase ridership by more than 50,000 trips per day.

