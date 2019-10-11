MBTA releases time-lapse video of work crews making repairs on Orange Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority released a time-lapse video of work crews making repairs on the Orange Line last weekend.

You can see crews fixing the tracks at Downtown Crossing.

MBTA officials say the weekend diversions and closures are allowing them to replace 30-year-old tracks.

Orange Line service between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center will remain suspended for five more consecutive weekends.

