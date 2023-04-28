BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA released new video Friday showing a problem on a Green Line train that prompted major delays earlier this month.

Investigators now say an alignment problem with metal flooring on a train car caused the car to get stuck on the tracks on Marathon Monday, April 17.

In video, passengers can be seen pausing and staring at what appears to be a break in the car’s flooring after the train takes a turn.

An MBTA transit police officer is later seen coming aboard to inspect the problem before ushering everyone off the train.

The MBTA announced service suspensions around 3:20 p.m. on April 17, stating that service for eastbound Green Line trains would terminate at Arlington station, while Medford/Tufts and Union Square service was suspended at Haymarket.

The MBTA informed riders that shuttle buses had been dispatched as personnel continued to respond to a disabled train at Boylston station.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the MBTA said service had resumed between Arlington and Haymarket stations.

“Thorough inspections turned up no indications of a similar issue with the other 23 cars in the fleet,” said MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo this week.

Officials said repairs on the Green Line car that was involved in this incident were being completed as of Friday, adding that the car will return to service soon.

