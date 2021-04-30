BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is reminding riders that face coverings are still required while onboard vehicles, on platforms, and inside stations.

The state relaxed its mask mandate Friday to only require face coverings outdoors when it is not possible to socially distance or while at an event.

The MBTA released a statement that read, “While the CDC and the Commonwealth’s guidance relax the need for face coverings in some settings, face coverings are still required while riding MBTA vehicles and within the MBTA system. This includes outdoor bus stops and all outdoor platforms for the Commuter Rail, subway, and trolley systems.”

Civil fines related to MBTA face-covering enforcement efforts are no longer in effect as of Friday; however, those who refuse to comply with the requirement may be denied boarding of or be removed from MBTA vehicles and the system.

People with certain medical conditions can be exempt from wearing a face covering and the MBTA says they do not need to produce documentation of their condition.

