CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA has removed dozens of ceiling tiles at stations along the Red Line after a 25-pound tile fell at the Harvard Square station last week, nearly hitting a woman.

The T says it has now taken out 76 panels at Harvard Square station “out of an abundance of caution.”

Crews are also checking other stations along the Red Line for any ceiling tiles that could be a risk.

Surveillance video shows the moment an insulation panel fell on a Harvard platform on March 1. Although there were no injuries, the MBTA’s Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said the it fell “very close” to a rider.

The MBTA says inspections will continue at the Harvard Square station for at least the next three nights.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)