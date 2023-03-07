CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA has removed roughly 100 ceiling tiles at stations along the Red Line after a 25-pound tile fell at the Harvard station last week, nearly hitting a woman.

The T says it has taken down the panels “out of an abundance of caution.”

Crews are also checking other stations along the Red Line for any ceiling tiles that could be a risk.

Surveillance video shows the moment an insulation panel fell on a Harvard platform on March 1. Although there were no injuries, the MBTA’s Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville said the it fell “very close” to a rider.

The MBTA said on Monday that inspections would continue at the Harvard station for at least the next three nights.

