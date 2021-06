BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials are asking for the public’s help to solve a murder from 2008.

Devonte Franklin, 16, was murdered on an MBTA bus in Dorchester on Dec. 31, 2008, and transit police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.

DEVONTE FRANKLIN was only 16 years old when he was murdered on an #MBTA bus on 12/31/2008 in Dorchester. Someone knows who his killer is. Contact the TPD w/any info at 617-222-1050 or via our SeeSay app. We will never give up on bringing Devonte's killer to justice !! pic.twitter.com/Jnl8e4vUZQ — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 15, 2021

