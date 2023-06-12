BOSTON (WHDH) - A large section of the Green Line’s B branch service is being replaced by shuttles after a trolley derailment, according to the MBTA.

The transportation authority said around 2:10 p.m. that what was first reported as a disabled train turned out to be a derailed trolley at Packard’s Corner.

As crews respond, officials said service between Blandford Street and Washington Street stations would be replaced with shuttle buses in the meantime.

“Expect delays as Buses are dispatched,” the MBTA tweeted out.

In an update 30 minutes later, officials said the switch to shuttle bus service had been extended to between Kenmore and Washington Street, while noting that Route 57 buses would provide free rides to passengers in the meantime.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Green Line B Branch: Shuttle Buses replace service between Blandford Street and Washington Street due to a derailed trolley near Packard's Corner. Expect delays as Buses are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 12, 2023

