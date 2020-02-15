MBTA replaces Red Line service between Harvard and Boston with shuttle buses

BOSTON (WHDH) - Train service between Park Street and Harvard Square was suspended Saturday morning and replaced with shuttle buses, T officials said.

The MBTA announced that trains from Park Street Station in downtown Boston to Harvard Station in Cambridge were being replaced with shuttle buses just before 9 a.m., according to a post from the T’s Twitter page.

Train service had resumed between both stations just after 11 a.m., T officials said.

The T says the issue was due to a broken rail at Central Square Station in Cambridge that was replaced hours later.

This weekend, Orange Line service between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center is also suspended to allow for repairs.

Red Line Update: Train service is resuming in both directions between Park Street and Harvard with residual delays. Shuttle buses are being phased out at this time. Repairs to the track have been completed.https://t.co/QaZV4hZoqB — MBTA (@MBTA) February 15, 2020

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses continue to replace train service in both directions from Park Street to Harvard due to a broken rail at Central. Crews are on scene making repairs. https://t.co/RRiSuIZ2JC — MBTA (@MBTA) February 15, 2020

