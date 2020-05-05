MBTA requiring riders to wear face masks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Wednesday, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will begin requiring all riders to wear face coverings while onboard.

In accordance with an executive order issued by Governor Charlie Baker, anyone over the age of 2-years-old is required to wear a mask when using public transportation or when in an enclosed or semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

Individuals with certain medical conditions are exempt.

This comes in addition to the T’s enhanced cleaning measures that have been put into place to slow the spread.

