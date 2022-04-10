BOSTON (WHDH) -

The MBTA has resumed Green Line and Orange Line service at the Haymarket Station following a fatal collapse at a nearby parking garage last month.

Officials said 100 tons of debris fell on top of the the area over the tracks in a collapse at the Government Center parking garage, which killed a construction worker.

MBTA officials said they used drones to inspect the tunnels to make sure the area was safe.

