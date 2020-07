BOSTON (WHDH) - After halting fare collections and front boarding for buses and trolleys due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MBTA will resume collections Monday.

And under new policies, bus drivers are allowed to bypass stops in order to avoid overcrowding.

Face masks are still required for passengers on any MBTA vehicles.

