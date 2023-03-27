BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA riders are concerned about safety on public transit following a stabbing at the Jackson Square MBTA station in Jamaica Plain late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around 9 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds and assisted in transporting him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Many T riders were caught off guard after hearing about Saturday’s incident and are now saying they have concerns about crime, especially at night.

“I only come here when the train comes, so I’m not here more than five minutes,” one rider told 7NEWS.

“There’s a little bit of connotation to not come past a certain time,” she added.

No suspects have been arrested as of Monday morning, according to police.

