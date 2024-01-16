BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA riders were voicing their frustration Tuesday afternoon after the T had to replace trains with shuttle buses on both the Red and Orange lines due to various issues.

Problems on the Red Line started Tuesday morning when smoke was reported coming from the Downtown Crossing station near 8:20 a.m.

Riders were diverted onto buses between the JFK/UMass and Harvard Stations while crews got to work.

Investigators ultimately said an “electrical problem” was to blame for the disruption, which ended with regular service restored near 10:50 a.m., according to the T.

Hours later, the T in a post on X said a “third rail problem” caused Red Line riders to take shuttle buses again, this time between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations.

The T first announced afternoon delays around 2:40 p.m. In an update at 3:20 p.m., the T said the third rail problem had been resolved and service had resumed.

While trains were running, riders said they’ve simply come to expect issues on the Red Line.

“Sometimes, it messes with work and stuff like that,” said Red Line rider Nouradine Sheck.

“In Boston, I’m kind of used to the Red Line shutting down all the time,” Sheck continued.

“It’s too much,” added fellow rider Jeremy Rodriguez.

Speaking at JFK/UMass, Rodriguez said he called an Uber earlier in the day as he faced previous Red Line disruptions.

“Coming back right now, I’m supposed to get on at Ashmont to go, but I just had to stop here,” Rodriguez said.

Outside the Red Line, shuttles temporarily replaced Orange Line service between Back Bay and North Station due to the issue at Downtown Crossing Tuesday morning.

The Orange Line itself also experienced a third rail-related problem, leading to delays that stretched over the span of an hour before clearing up around 9:10 a.m.

It was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon whether snowy weather in and around Boston played a role in the day’s issues along the Red and Orange lines.

