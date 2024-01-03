MBTA Green Line riders on Wednesday were seeing some commute changes, boarding shuttle buses instead of trains in several spots as large portions of the line shut down for scheduled repairs.

With current disruptions scheduled to continue through much of January, riders speaking with 7NEWS said they hope it will all be worth it.

“It’s probably an extra 30-minute commute,” one person said. “…It’s not fun.”

Under the T’s current schedule, all Green Line trains from North Station to Kenmore will be shut down through Jan. 12. The stretch will reopen for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend before closing again from Jan. 16 through Jan. 28.

The E line from North Station to Heath Street and the B line from Kenmore to Babcock stations will also be closed during the same timespan.

Other service suspensions are scheduled on the Green Line Extension throughout January.

The T has detailed travel alternatives and is operating shuttle buses.

Though faced with longer days, riders this week said things were mostly smooth thanks to the direction of MBTA workers.

“Everything was good,” one rider said.

“It was not bad,” another rider said. “The bus was just waiting there and it was pretty visible from the T stop.”

The MBTA has said current shutdowns are part of the agency’s track improvement program aimed at improving reliability, safety and wait times.

According to T data, the Green Line had 38 slow zones in place as of Wednesday, making it the second slowest line after the Red Line.

Tired of constant work, riders said they understand work needs to be done to get the T back on track.

“I realize the MBTA has got to rip the Band-Aid off and get it done,” one rider said. “But it makes my day really long.”

