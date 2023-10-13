BOSTON (WHDH) - A planned shutdown of part of the MBTA’s Red Line will begin on Saturday, with shuttle buses temporarily replacing trains between JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations. Buses will also replace service from Ashmont to Mattapan stations.

The shutdown is scheduled to continue for 16 days and will make way for workers tasked with making repairs on the Red Line.

On Friday, Red Line riders shared their frustrations with the current situation.

“There are times that you can say go from here to Ashmont in 20 minutes other times 30 minutes,” Rodney Shipley said at JFK/UMass.

Shipley said he has been riding the same route for most of his life. Now, though, he’s fed up with inconsistent commute times and constant slow zones.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said.

With the upcoming shutdown in mind, riders said they will have to take the bus or pay more out of pocket to get where they need to go.

“I think I have to end up taking the bus,” said rider Shiva Babba. “There’s no other option available.”

“I didn’t plan anything yet, maybe I’ve got to take an Uber or something?” said rider Harscha Vaddvala.

The T has said work on the Red Line will involve upgrading light fixtures and replacing more than a mile of track to eliminate slow zones.

Speaking with 7NEWS, many people said they are sick of all the construction.

“Why do the track adjustments keep on happening?” Babba said. “I mean like the Red Line almost shuts down every other week.”

Now, riders are hoping for some major fixes and clear answers.

“This makes no sense,” Shipley said as one train pulled into the station. “One train will come zooming in all the way in. Next one comes nice and slow. So who’s at fault?”

The T has said shuttle buses will run from JFK/UMass to Ashmont stations in 2-3 minute intervals on weekday peak hours during the upcoming partial Red Line shutdown. Buses will then run in 7-8 minute intervals on weekends and off-peak hours.

Shuttle buses will run every 12-15 minutes between JFK/UMass and Mattapan stations, according to the T.

The T has developed a “Rider’s Guide” for the 16-day closure and noted other alternative modes of travel for impacted riders, including the Commuter Rail and traditional bus service.

