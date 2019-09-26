ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A train on the Newburyport/Rockport Line is expected to depart one hour late due to a crew scheduling error.

Rockport Train 106 was supposed to leave the station at 7:10 a.m. but MBTA officials say this train is now behind schedule.

Passengers may use Newburyport Train 158 from Beverly at 7:58 a.m. for continued service into North Station.

Update: Rockport Train 106 (7:10 am from Rockport) is now expected to depart Rockport about 1 hour behind schedule due to a crew scheduling error. Passengers may utilize Newburyport Train 158 (7:58 am from Beverly) for continued service into North Station. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) September 26, 2019

