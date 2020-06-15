MBTA rolls out new ‘flex pass’ for commuter rail riders in effort to accommodate post-pandemic work schedules

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority on Monday announced a new fare product pilot for commuter rail riders in an effort to accommodate changing post-pandemic work schedules.

Beginning on July 1, commuters can purchase a five-day flex pass on the mTicket app, a bundled fare good for any five days of travel within a 30-day period, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said.

“We understand our Commuter Rail riders need another fare option as travel patterns adjust and many previous daily commuters see their post-pandemic work schedules changing,” Poftak said. “Using mTicket, Commuter Rail customers can purchase a Flex Pass and use their five one-day passes any day within a thirty-day period, giving riders the flexibility to travel when they need to, using an option that’s cheaper than the traditional roundtrip ticket.”

The flex pass pilot, which is slated to run through September, will be available for all zones and interzones.

Youth pass holders will also be able to purchase half-price fares for all zones at ticket windows, onboard commuter rail trains, and via the mTicket app.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)