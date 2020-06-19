MBTA rolls out new tool that provides real-time crowding updates

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority on Friday announced the launch of a real-time crowding information pilot that will help riders make informed decisions to limit possible COVID-19 exposure.

Commuters will now be able to access crowding information on nine bus routes, which will be especially helpful to those who have virus concerns amid the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re excited to offer this new real-time feature as a pilot to our riders to help limit crowding as customers begin to return to the MBTA system,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a news release. “With riders requesting information about crowding, this new real-time information provides riders with the confidence and flexibility to make informed choices about their commutes.”

Riders can find real-time crowding information for Routes 1, 15, 16, 22, 23, 31, 32, 109, and 110 at mbta.com/schedules, on digital signs, and within the Transit app. The MBTA says it selected this first set of routes to pilot real-time information because they have been the busiest routes with notably high ridership during the pandemic.

Crowding levels are described as “Crowded,” “Some Crowding,” and “Not Crowded.” The MBTA says the standards are based on the temporarily lowered crowding threshold standards that accommodate social distancing measures.

To learn more, commuters can click here for more information.

