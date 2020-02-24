MBTA rolls out real-time arrival displays at 18 bus stops across Greater Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority is testing out real-time arrival predictions and service alerts at 18 bus stops and three Green Line stations across the Greater Boston area, officials announced Monday.

The solar-powered “E Ink” signs are live in neighborhoods across Boston, in addition to Watertown, Belmont, Everett, Chelsea, and Cambridge.

The solar-powered signs have the ability to display real-time updates in areas where access to electricity and fiber connectivity is limited or nonexistent.

“Real-time information dramatically improves the experience of taking public transit—so we’re working hard to make this information available throughout the MBTA system,” the MBTA wrote on its website.

The signs are part of the MBTA’s $8 billion, five-year capital investment plan to build a better T.

