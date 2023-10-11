Just more than two weeks after the MBTA suddenly announced its newest tracks were too narrow to support travel above a walking pace, the slow zones on the Green Line Extension have been eliminated.

MBTA officials said Wednesday that full-speed travel has resumed on both the Union Square branch and on the larger Medford branch. The Union Square branch was slated to be closed until Friday for an unrelated highway bridge repair, but reopened to riders ahead of schedule on Wednesday, officials said.

About a mile of track on the Green Line Extension had been limited to speeds of 3 mph, agency data showed. MBTA leaders previously said inspections determined the rails were too narrow to support faster travel, but they have not disclosed how those mysterious problems — experts say rails typically widen over time — occurred, or were fixed.

“The track defects discovered during last month’s inspection have been corrected, allowing trains to operate again at regular line speeds,” MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said Wednesday. “The T is working to identify the root cause of the track gauge related issues.”

It remains unclear how long the tracks were too narrow to safely accommodate full-speed travel and why the problem only emerged in a recent inspection, not prior scans. One MBTA official suggested offhandedly last month the Green Line Extension “didn’t meet construction standard,” but he did not elaborate.

Officials announced the return to full-speed travel as part of reopening the Union Square branch, which was temporarily closed for Department of Transportation maintenance on the Squires Bridge that carries a highway over nearby tracks.

Service on that portion of the Green Line Extension was set to be closed until Friday, but resumed Wednesday.

“Regularly scheduled Green Line service began early this morning, following the successful operation of test trains on the Union Station branch,” MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said in a statement. “In keeping with our commitment last month to expedite track repair work during the Squires Bridge project, the MBTA has removed all of the Green Line speed restrictions on both the Union Station branch and the Medford/Tufts Station branch. Green Line trains today are traveling at regular line speeds on both branches. I wish to thank our riders for their patience while MassDOT completed the bridge project and we addressed the track defects discovered during an inspection last month.”

