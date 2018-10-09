MBTA seeks bidders for concession stands at subway, commuter rail stations

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority is looking to acquire bids to lease 10 retail concession locations at subway and commuter rail stations across the Metro Boston area.

Concession locations are available for lease at the Porter Square, Sullivan Square, and Oak Grove subway stations, along with commuter rail stations at Route 128 in Westwood, Norwood Central, Needham Junction, Swampscott, West Concord, and Lynn.

“The MBTA seeks to provide a variety of retail and concession opportunities to its patrons while also generating non-fare revenue for the MBTA,” the authority said in a press release.

The company has made an “Invitation to Bid” form available to all who are interested in the business opportunity.

Interested bidders can click here for more information.

Below is an overview of each opportunity and important dates pertaining to the Invitation to Bid:

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)