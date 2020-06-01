MBTA: Service may be disrupted again in event of more protests

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Monday night that service may be disrupted once again in the event of more protests following a night of tense demonstrations.

Should further demonstrations make regular operations unsafe, MBTA officials said that adjustments will be made and announced to customers through T-alerts and over social media, according to a release.

Service adjustments will remain in place until law enforcement deems it safe to reopen stations and resume service routes.

On Sunday, public safety and law enforcement personnel limited access to certain sections of the subway system in the Government Center, Boston Common, Tufts Medical Center, and Copley Square areas and diverted area bus routes due to incidents involving looting and fires.

