BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will continue to suspend Green Line and Orange Line service in the area of Government Center for several days as engineers inspect the area following a deadly collapse of the Government Center parking garage on Saturday, officials said.

The partial collapse killed a construction worker who was at the scene during ongoing demolition of the garage.

A crane fell nine stories from the garage and landed near the Haymarket MBTA stop, above subway tunnels, and engineers are examining the tunnels and other infrastructure to determine if they are sound, officials said.

Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station and Back Bay, while Green Line service will not operate between North Station and Government Center.

Shuttle buses will run between North Station and Government Center. The 92, 93, and 111 buses will be diverted from Haymarket to North Station.

Officials said the suspension could last for several days. Passengers said that could make transit difficult.

Rail service will not resume until a team of engineers can confirm that rail service is safe.

