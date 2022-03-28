BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA has suspended Green Line and Orange Line service in the area of Government Center until further notice as engineers inspect the area following a deadly collapse of the Government Center parking garage on Saturday, authorities said.

The partial collapse killed a construction worker who was at the scene during ongoing demolition of the garage.

A crane fell nine stories from the garage and landed near the Haymarket MBTA stop, above subway tunnels, and engineers are examining the tunnels and other infrastructure to determine if they are sound, according to officials.

Orange Line service is suspended between North Station and Back Bay, while Green Line service will not operate between North Station and Government Center.

Shuttle buses are running between North Station and Government Center. The 92, 93, and 111 buses are being diverted from Haymarket to North Station.

Many T riders weren’t pleased with the disruption in service.

“Nobody has time to be going through all of this,” one disgruntled commuter said. “Too many problems. That’s like a headache to me.”

Rail service will not resume until a team of engineers can confirm that subway travel is safe, according MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

“The collapse essentially happened directly over our tunnels,” Poftak told 7NEWS. “Right now there’s a process going on where the parties that are involved with the parking garage work are making sure that that building is secure…Right now we can’t get into the tunnels to inspect them.”

Transit officials said the suspension could last for several days.

Orange Line & Green Line Update: Orange Line service will be suspended between North Station and Back Bay, effective at the start of service on Monday, March 28, until further notice due to the accident at the Government Center Garage. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 27, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)