MBTA: ‘Severe’ delays on Blue, Green, Orange lines due to power problem

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA warned Blue, Green, and Orange Line riders to expect severe delays on Friday due to a power problem.

The agency says some sections of the lines are experiencing issues and some trains may hold at stations or operate under restricted speeds.

The biggest delays are between the airport and Government Center; Downtown Crossing and North Station; and Copley and North Station.

“We know this isn’t the best way to end a week. However, we have crews actively working across the system to get our system up and running as quickly as possible,” the MBTA said in a tweet to 7News.

Delays of up to 25 minutes have been reported.

A photo from inside Kenmore Station showed a large gathering of commuters.

