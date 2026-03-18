BOSTON (WHDH) - The T is showing love to its drivers on Driver Appreciation Day.

To celebrate, the T rolled out a campaign to let drivers tell their stories.

“Hello I’m Sylvester White and I am a Motor Person for the MBTA red line,” White said. “What made me become an operator is I used to always see the trains elevated in Boston, I was like one day I want to be able to operate them.”

The T said just saying thank you to a driver goes a long way.

“Transit drivers, they’re part of the front line, they get people to and from where they need to go, day, nights, weekends, snow, rain, sunshine, our transit drivers, they’re the most vital component of providing public transportation service,” Ryan Coholan said, MBTA Chief Operating Officer.

The T chose Wednesday to celebrate drivers to commemorate the first “five penny coaches” bus lines established in Paris in 1662.

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