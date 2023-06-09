Shuttle buses have been dispatched to replace Red Line service between Davis and Park Street stations due to a “train with a mechanical problem,” according to the MBTA.

The transportation authority announced on social media around 9:20 a.m. that buses would replace rail service due to a train mechanical problem that was being reported at Central station.

In a later update, the MBTA recommended riders on the South Shore opt for Commuter Rail service from the Braintree, Quincy Center or JFK/UMass stations as crews respond to the issue.

Details on the extent of the mechanical problem or a timeline on when rail service would be restored has not yet been released.

