Shuttle buses have been dispatched to replace Red Line service between Davis and Park Street stations due to a “train with a mechanical problem,” according to the MBTA.

The transportation authority announced on social media around 9:20 a.m. that buses would replace rail service due to a train mechanical problem that was being reported at Central station.

In a later update, the MBTA recommended riders on the South Shore opt for Commuter Rail service from the Braintree, Quincy Center or JFK/UMass stations as crews respond to the issue.

Details on the extent of the mechanical problem or a timeline on when rail service would be restored has not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses are replacing service between Davis and Park St due to a train with a mechanical problem at Central. Riders on the South Shore can consider Commuter Rail Service from Braintree, Quincy Center or JFK/UMass into downtown. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 9, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)