Shuttle buses were dispatched to replace Red Line service between Harvard and Park Street stations due to a “train with a mechanical problem,” according to the MBTA.

The transportation authority initially announced on social media around 9:20 a.m. that buses would replace rail service between Davis and Park Street due to a train mechanical problem that was being reported at Central station.

In later updates, the MBTA recommended riders on the South Shore opt for Commuter Rail service from the Braintree, Quincy Center or JFK/UMass stations as crews responded to the issue.

At 10:36 a.m., the MBTA Twitter account stated that service could be delayed for another hour “while the train is moved and the track and third rail are inspected.”

