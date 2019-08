BOSTON (WHDH) -

Power problems are causing major delays for the Green Line’s E branch as shuttle buses replace trains between North Station and Lechemere.

Some passengers were even forced to walk along the tracks when their trains got stuck.

There is no timeline for when those problems are expected to be fixed.

Green Line E trains replaced by bus shuttles between North Station and Lechmere because of a power problem. View thread for shuttle locations and updates. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 22, 2019

